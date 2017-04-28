Marc-Edouard Vlasic named to Team Canada for World Championships
Marc-Edouard Vlasic , seen here in a game against Norway at the 2014 Winter Olympics, will play for Team Canada again at the World Championships next month in Europe. Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be a part of Team Canada for next month's IIHF World Championship in Paris, France, and Cologne, Germany, it was announced Friday.
