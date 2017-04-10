KT Tape extends U.S. Olympic Committee support of Team USA through 2020
American Fork-KT Tape and the United States Olympic Committee announced a renewed agreement for KT Tape to continue as the official kinesiology tape licensee of Team USA through the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. KT Tape, category leader in kinesiology tape and sports medicine taping products, will be available to U.S. athletes at all U.S. Olympic Training Centers.
