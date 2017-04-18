King Sejong Institutes to promote PyeongChang Winter Games

South Korea will promote the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics to foreigners visiting state-run King Sejong Institutes set up overseas to teach the Korean language, a public foundation that manages the institutes said Thursday. The King Sejong Institute Foundation affiliated with the culture ministry said it will screen a promotional video for the PyeongChang Olympics in Korean cultural classes at 174 institutes in 58 countries around the world.

