Kim Woo-bin named ambassador for 2018 Winter Olympics
The POC said Thursday the actor has been named as the event's honorary ambassador and will promote next year's Winter Games in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. Kim attended the signing ceremony held at the POC office in PyeongChang on Thursday afternoon.
