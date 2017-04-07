Kacey Bellamyof the United States celebrates a third-period
The U.S. Women's National Hockey Team won the IIHF World Championships on home ice for the first time. Hilary Knight's OT goal gives Team USA gold over Canada at World Championships The U.S. Women's National Hockey Team won the IIHF World Championships on home ice for the first time.
