Jennifer Jones, Niklas Edin take home...

Jennifer Jones, Niklas Edin take home titles at Players' Championship

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

The Winnipeg skip downed Edmonton's Val Sweeting 8-4 on Sunday to capture the Players' Championship for the sixth time in her career. Jones, backed by third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jill Officer and lead Dawn McEwen, scored a deuce in the opening end only to have Sweeting respond with two of her own in the second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Sat HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 29 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC