Jennifer Botterill to be inducted into Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Botterill will be among those added to the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame in October. Botterill put up 174 points in 184 games during her 14-year career with the Canadian national women's hockey team.
