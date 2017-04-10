Japanese figure skater Mao Asada says...

Japanese figure skater Mao Asada says she is retiring

The 26-year-old Asada, a silver medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, said she made the decision to end her career because she has lost her motivation after underperforming last season. Asada, who started skating when she was 5, won her first world title in 2008.

