How Toronto's Papers Covered A Russian Terror Attack and the NHL Skipping The Winter Olympics

Monday's terrorist bombing of the St. Petersburg subway is front page news on all five of Toronto's papers this morning, dominating the two big sports stories of the day, the Blue Jays blowing their first game of the season and the shocking announcement that the NHL will not be participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The Globe 's coverage of the subway bombing in Russia is surprisingly below the fold this morning, with Canada's National Newspapera leading instead with Canada's Team a , the Blue Jays, taking the field at Baltimore's Camden Yards yesterday afternoon, a game they lost without their closer Roberto Osuna, who begins the season on the disabled list.

Chicago, IL

