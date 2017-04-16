Home of 80-plus Olympians, Steamboat ...

Home of 80-plus Olympians, Steamboat Springs now has a really Special Olympian

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Ski Town USA loves "Sue the bagger at City Market," who won a gold medal in giant slalom at World Winter Special Olympics Sue White, just back from Austria, was joined by Meghan McNamara on stage at Olympian Hall Monday evening, April 10, 2017 to take questions from the crowd of people who had come out to celebrate her gold medal showing in the giant slalom event at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games. STEAMBOAT SPRINGS - Making her way through a checkout lane at City Market, longtime Ski Town USA resident Mary Marovich targets grocery bagger Sue White for a big hug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Sat HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 29 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,370 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC