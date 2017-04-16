Home of 80-plus Olympians, Steamboat Springs now has a really Special Olympian

Ski Town USA loves "Sue the bagger at City Market," who won a gold medal in giant slalom at World Winter Special Olympics Sue White, just back from Austria, was joined by Meghan McNamara on stage at Olympian Hall Monday evening, April 10, 2017 to take questions from the crowd of people who had come out to celebrate her gold medal showing in the giant slalom event at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games. STEAMBOAT SPRINGS - Making her way through a checkout lane at City Market, longtime Ski Town USA resident Mary Marovich targets grocery bagger Sue White for a big hug.

