Heather Chambers wins Jim Aspin Award
From the time she moved to North Bay in 1976, Heather Chambers always felt it was important to give back to sport, and for that dedication and commitment she has been selected as the 2016 recipient of the Jim Aspin Memorial Award as Executive of the year. For 20 years she was the head of Girl's Physical Education at West Ferris Secondary School.
