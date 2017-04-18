Halfternoon - Two of France's Best Pipe Riders in Meribel
Here we go, the type of halfpipe snowboarding that we don't see in the Olympics but love to watch. Mathieu Crepel and Johan Baisamy are two of France's best pipe snowboarders but they choose quality over quantity when it comes to trick selection.
