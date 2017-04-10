Guardsman living dream, hopeful for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics...

Photo by Sgt. Jose Torres Jr. \ TRAVIS COOPER OF THE ALASKA NATIONAL GUARD STARTS THE 12.5-K PURSUIT RACE during the 2017 U.S. Army National Guard Biathlon Championships held at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont, March 6. The unmistakable sound of a cowbell reverberated loudly off snow-covered trees lining the biathlon course, signaling the start of another competitor.

