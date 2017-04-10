Govt. confirms additional budget for ...

Govt. confirms additional budget for Korean athletes at PyeongChang Olympics

16 hrs ago

The South Korean government on Monday said it will earmark an additional 2 billion won to fund athletes' training and help their preparations for next year's Winter Olympics at home. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the latest financial support is a supplement for this year's budget of 33.7 billion won earmarked for supporting national team athletes for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

