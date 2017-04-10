Govt. confirms additional budget for Korean athletes at PyeongChang Olympics

The South Korean government on Monday said it will earmark an additional 2 billion won to fund athletes' training and help their preparations for next year's Winter Olympics at home. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the latest financial support is a supplement for this year's budget of 33.7 billion won earmarked for supporting national team athletes for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.