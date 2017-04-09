Flights At Sibu Airport Cancelled, Works To Remove MH2718 Underway
More than 3,500 people were stranded at the Sibu Airport today after flights were cancelled to make way for the removal of a Malaysia Airlines' flight MH2718 which skidded off the runway upon landing last night. A total of 48 flights involving almost 4,000 passengers have been cancelled on Sunday after Sibu Airport was closed for the day for investigation into a skidding incident.
