Figure skater Martinez earns 2018 Winter Olympics berth
Michael Christian Martinez has earned a slot in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games after reaching the championship round in the ongoing International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland. Philippine Skating Union president Manuel Veguillas told the Philippine News Agency on Friday Martinez scored 69.32 points to finish among the Top 24 in the men's short program after Thursday's competition.
