'Fantastic Beasts' sequel casts Callum Turner to play Newt Scamander's brother
The 27-year-old actor is rumoured to be added to the list of actors appearing in the 2015 " Harry Potter " spin-off and will play the role of Theseus Scamander - the brother of Eddie Redmayne's character Newt. Turner's role was announced just days after Jude Law was cast as the younger Albus Dumbledore but not much is known at the moment about who the glue star would play.
