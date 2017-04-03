Facelift of Calgary's '88 sliding track to bring change for bobsleigh team
Calgary's Olympic sliding track is getting a makeover after three decades and a quarter of a million bobsled, luge and skeleton runs. A $20-million renovation scheduled for the summer of 2018 will dramatically alter the upper section of the track at Canada Olympic Park, which has been the home of Canada's sliding teams since it was built for the 1988 Winter Games.
