Ex-Dutch Olympic champion to coach Korean speed skating team
Former Dutch Olympic speed skating champion Bob de Jong will coach the South Korean national team for next year's Winter Olympics, the sport's national federation said Wednesday. The Korea Skating Union said de Jong, 40, will serve as an assistant coach on the national speed skating team for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the first Winter Games to be held in South Korea.
