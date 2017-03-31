Evgenia Medvedeva repeats as women's figure skating world champion
Evgenia Medvedeva retained her world figure skating title on Friday to make her the standout for Olympic gold next year. Medvedeva broke her own world record total score with 233.41 points as she became the first woman to win back-to-back titles since 2001.
