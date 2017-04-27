Engineers celebrate 70 years of a mig...

Engineers celebrate 70 years of a mighty wind in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

With the fan of the wind tunnel in the background, Bernard Kuchta, an engineer who started working at the San Diego Wind Tunnel in 1957, speaks during a 60-year reunion of engineers Saturday. With the fan of the wind tunnel in the background, Bernard Kuchta, an engineer who started working at the San Diego Wind Tunnel in 1957, speaks during a 60-year reunion of engineers Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr 15 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar '17 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar '17 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC