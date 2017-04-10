Crosby, McDavid, Matthews players to watch in NHL playoffs
Sidney Crosby might be peaking as the playoffs arrive, with a shot to help the Pittsburgh Penguins become the first franchise in nearly two decades to hoist the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons Crosby led the league with 44 goals, at least four more than anyone else, and had 89 points for his highest total in three years. He had 19 points in the postseason last year as Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup for the second time in his career and first since 2009.
