CP NewsAlert: Weightlifter Christine Girard appears another step closer to gold
The International Olympic Committee has stripped Russia's Svetlana Tzarukaeva of the silver medal she won at the London Olympics after retesting of her samples showed evidence of the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. Girard was the bronze medallist in the 63-kilogram class in 2012 but with silver medallist Maiya Maneza already stripped of her silver for a positive retest last fall, the Canadian should eventually be promoted to the top of the podium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC