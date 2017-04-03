Courtney, Carruthers capture Canadian mixed doubles curling championship
Courtney and Carruthers earned a 9-6 extra-end win over Rachel Homan and John Morris in the gold-medal draw on Sunday. Both teams entered the title draw undefeated, having finished at the top of their respective pools in the round robin, and were tied after eight ends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC