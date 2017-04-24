Could a successful 2026 winter games bid speed up plans for an airport LRT station?
A successful bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics could also push forward plans to link the Calgary International Airport with the downtown core via the Light Rail Transit system. In a Calgary Herald article , Mayor Naheed Nenshi says a successful bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics could accelerate long-term plans to establish an LRT station at the airport, which would provide Calgarians and travellers easy airport access via the transit system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calgary Journal.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC