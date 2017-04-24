Could a successful 2026 winter games bid speed up plans for an airport LRT station?

A successful bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics could also push forward plans to link the Calgary International Airport with the downtown core via the Light Rail Transit system. In a Calgary Herald article , Mayor Naheed Nenshi says a successful bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics could accelerate long-term plans to establish an LRT station at the airport, which would provide Calgarians and travellers easy airport access via the transit system.

