Brad Gushue and Rachel Homan kept rolling after their world championship victories with wins in the opening draw of the Players' Championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., beat Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 7-2 and Ottawa's Homan defeated China's Bingyu Wang 6-3 on Tuesday night to start the Grand Slam of Curling event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.