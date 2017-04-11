Canadian ski legend Greene Raine unde...

Canadian ski legend Greene Raine undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Sun Peaks Resort, where Greene Raine is the director of skiing, said she was scheduled to have her thyroid removed Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C. A news release said additional treatment will begin within four or five weeks to manage the suspected spread of cancer cells. Nicknamed "Tiger" because of her speed and aggressive turns, Green Raine dominated women's skiing for two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 29 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC