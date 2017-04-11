Canadian ski legend Greene Raine undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer
Sun Peaks Resort, where Greene Raine is the director of skiing, said she was scheduled to have her thyroid removed Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C. A news release said additional treatment will begin within four or five weeks to manage the suspected spread of cancer cells. Nicknamed "Tiger" because of her speed and aggressive turns, Green Raine dominated women's skiing for two years.
