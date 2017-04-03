Canada to face defending champion Fij...

Canada to face defending champion Fiji in quarter-finals at Hong Kong Sevens

19 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Canada has advanced to the Cup quarter-finals for the third World Series event in a row, but will have to get past Olympic champion Fiji to reach the final four at the Hong Kong Sevens. Canada, which defeated Kenya 17-14 on Friday, continued its winning ways with a 28-14 win over France on Saturday before losing 26-7 to Series leader South Africa.

