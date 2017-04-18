Campbell transferring to Wisconsin
Brandonite Kristen Campbell will join the University of Wisconsin Badgers next season after the University of North Dakota cut its women's hockey program last month. On March 29, the University of North Dakota announced that it was cutting its women's hockey program, which competed at the NCAA Division I level.
