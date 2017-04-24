Calgary 2026 Olympic bid update expected Monday
The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee , formed last September, is set to present its interim report outlining the exploration into the possibility of bidding for "Calgary 2026." The public had the chance in February to give their input on whether they thought it was a good idea for the city to host another Olympic Games, as the CBEC asked for Calgary and Bow Valley corridor residents to give their perspective on the economic, environmental and financial impacts.
