Bruins' Patrice Bergeron nominated fo...

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron nominated for Frank J. Selke Trophy for sixth time

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Centres Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks and Mikko Koivu of the Minnesota Wild were announced as the three finalists for the 2016-17 Frank J. Selke Trophy on Wednesday. Bergeron, a three-time Selke winner, is a finalist for the sixth consecutive year, matching the streak of Detroit's Pavel Datsyuk from 2008 to 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... Apr 15 HighPhartsz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 29 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar '17 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC