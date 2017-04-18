Bruins' Patrice Bergeron nominated for Frank J. Selke Trophy for sixth time
Centres Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks and Mikko Koivu of the Minnesota Wild were announced as the three finalists for the 2016-17 Frank J. Selke Trophy on Wednesday. Bergeron, a three-time Selke winner, is a finalist for the sixth consecutive year, matching the streak of Detroit's Pavel Datsyuk from 2008 to 2013.
