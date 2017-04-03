Braintree bobsleigh ace Aleasha is keeping her focus on an Olympic push
ALEASHA Kiddle is keeping her options open as she bids for a place in Great Britain's bobsleigh team heading to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next year. Having made an impact as a brakewoman in the two-person bobsleigh since coming into the sport in 2014, the 24-year-old from Braintree has spent the 2016/17 season training to step up into the front seat as a driver and bid for a place at the 2018 Games in South Korea.
