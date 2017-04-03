Braintree bobsleigh ace Aleasha is ke...

Braintree bobsleigh ace Aleasha is keeping her focus on an Olympic push

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

ALEASHA Kiddle is keeping her options open as she bids for a place in Great Britain's bobsleigh team heading to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next year. Having made an impact as a brakewoman in the two-person bobsleigh since coming into the sport in 2014, the 24-year-old from Braintree has spent the 2016/17 season training to step up into the front seat as a driver and bid for a place at the 2018 Games in South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 29 AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC