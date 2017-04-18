B.C. Election: Three-way race underwa...

B.C. Election: Three-way race underway for Delta North

Candidate nominations for the 2017 provincial election have closed, and the race in Delta North has come down to three contenders: incumbent Scott Hamilton , and challengers Ravi Kahlon and Jacquie Miller . The candidates have diverse backgrounds and all three have different ideas of what North Delta residents want to see out of their new government.

