Avalanche hopes to win the lotterya the NHL draft lottery

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar looks down from behind the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. The NHL draft lottery - or, actually, three separate lotteries - is Saturday in Toronto, and the Avalanche will discover at 5:30 p.m. whether it will have the first, second, third or fourth overall choice during the two-day entry draft in Chicago on June 23-24.

