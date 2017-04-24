Are you Olympic material? Find out Sunday on P.E.I.
Luke Demetre was a track and field athlete at Dalhousie University, but when the Canadian bobsleigh team saw him, they thought he had the body and skills to be a bobsledder. He gave it a shot, and a couple of years later was competing at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|Apr 15
|HighPhartsz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 29
|AuthorMuse72
|94
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar '17
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar '17
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC