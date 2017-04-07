Anne Arundel Special Olympians compet...

Anne Arundel Special Olympians compete in Austrian games

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Robert Wallop had something different in mind when asked about his favorite part of the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games: "All the girls." These cheerful young people were part of a contingent of Anne Arundel-based Special Olympians who recently returned from competing in the World Games in Austria.

