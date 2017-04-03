Anger over Olympic decision could mea...

Anger over Olympic decision could mean another NHL labor war

Read more: Washington Times

The Chicago Blackhawks captain shrugged when asked this past week about the bad, old days, like the lockout that wiped out the 2004-05 season and the delayed beginning of the 2012-13 season not all that long ago. The NHL announcement Monday that it won't participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea next February shattered the harmony that appeared to be building after the return of the World Cup last year.

Chicago, IL

