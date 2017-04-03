62% of Canadians disapprove of NHL's Olympic decision: Poll
The NHL announced Monday it will not interrupt next season to accommodate the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, even though players had taken part in the past five Winter Olympics. "Overall, 62 per cent of Canadians say this was the wrong decision," Mainstreet Research president Quito Maggi said.
