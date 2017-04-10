101-year-old Indian athlete wins 100m...

101-year-old Indian athlete wins 100m sprint gold at World Masters Games

17 hrs ago

AUCKLAND: With a jaunty victory dance, 101-year-old Man Kaur celebrated winning the 100 metres sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland on Monday, the 17th gold medal in the Indian athlete's remarkable late-blooming career. Kaur clocked one minute 14 seconds as a small crowd cheered her on - ending a mere 64.42 seconds off Usain Bolt's 100m world record set in 2009.

