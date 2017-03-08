Yamamoto scores 38th goal in 4-2 loss to Portland
The leaders of a congressional inquiry into Russia's efforts to sway the U.S. election are asking the Justice Department to provide information related to President Donald Trump's explosive wiretapping allegation. The leaders of a congressional inquiry into Russia's efforts to sway the U.S. election are asking the Justice Department to provide information related to President Donald Trump's explosive wiretapping allegation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|13 hr
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC