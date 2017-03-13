World Cup rookies Rissling and Appiah win first bobsled bronze at World Cup

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada's Alysia Rissling and Cynthia Appiah ended their rookie season on the women's World Cup bobsled circuit on a high note with a bronze-medal win on Saturday. Rookie pilot Nick Poloniato, from Hamilton, teamed up with veteran Lascelles Brown to finish a career-best fourth in the men's two-man race.

