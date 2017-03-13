Washington athlete going for gold at ...

Washington athlete going for gold at Special Olympics

In this Friday, March 10, 2017 photo, Stefanie Sarason smiles as she talks about the photo surrounded by medals behind her that was published in the Seattle Times in 1985 and depicts her jumping on the first place podium before receiving her gold medal, at her Bainbridge Island, Wash., home. Sarason is heading to the Special Olympics World Games in Austria.

