Washington athlete going for gold at Special Olympics
In this Friday, March 10, 2017 photo, Stefanie Sarason smiles as she talks about the photo surrounded by medals behind her that was published in the Seattle Times in 1985 and depicts her jumping on the first place podium before receiving her gold medal, at her Bainbridge Island, Wash., home. Sarason is heading to the Special Olympics World Games in Austria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC