Visgilio of Old Lyme Wins Silver, Bronze Medals in Vermont Special Olympics
Evan Visgilio of Old Lyme stands on the podium proudly wearing the silver medal that he won in the Vermont Special Olympics. Evan Visgilio of Old Lyme returned from the Vermont Special Olympic Winter Games held this past weekend in Woodstock, Vt., with a fourth place ribbon, along with a Bronze and a Silver Medal.
