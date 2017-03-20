Virtue, Moir team to beat in ice dance at Helsinki worlds
In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, southern France. Virtue and Moir returned from a two-year hiatus following their silver medal at the Sochi Olympics to post the three highest scores of all time.
