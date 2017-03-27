Virtue, Moir take ice dance lead at figure skating worlds
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir took the lead in the ice dance competition at the world figure skating championships Friday. Skating to a hip-hop soundtrack, the Canadian pair scored a record 82.43 points, beating their own short dance mark by almost two points.
