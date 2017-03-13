USA Hockey, women's players to meet M...

USA Hockey, women's players to meet Monday in Philadelphia

USA Hockey and representatives of the women's national team will meet Monday to discuss a wage dispute that could lead to players boycotting the upcoming world championships.

