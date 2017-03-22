USA Hockey postpones women's training camp amid wage dispute
USA Hockey has postponed the start of the women's national team's world championship training camp amid an ongoing wage dispute. The organization "anticipates" a training camp in Plymouth, Michigan, site of the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship.
