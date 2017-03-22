USA Hockey adjusts World Championship training camp amid talks with women's team The U.S. women's national team is boycotting Worlds over fair wages and other benefits. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nCSmzu USA TODAY Sports' A.J. Perez explains why the USA women's hockey team is boycotting the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.