USA forward Monique Lamoureux-Morando (7) celebrates

The U.S. women's national hockey team agreed to a new contract with USA Hockey that will prevent their threatened boycott of the upcoming World Championships in Plymouth, Mich. U.S. women agree to new deal with USA Hockey; will play at world championships The U.S. women's national hockey team agreed to a new contract with USA Hockey that will prevent their threatened boycott of the upcoming World Championships in Plymouth, Mich.

