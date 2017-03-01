US women's hockey team lacks coach wi...

US women's hockey team lacks coach with Olympics 1 year out

18 hrs ago

The U.S. women's hockey team is without a coach less than a year away from the 2018 Olympics. Star forward Hilary Knight tells The Associated Press that Ken Klee, who remains listed as the team's head coach on the USA Hockey website, is "not our coach right now."

